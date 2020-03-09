rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Huge Explosion in Volatility is Opportunity to Exit Euro Calls
Monday, March 09, 2020

by The RMB Group of The RMB Group

Bookmark and Share

Abnormally low volatility was the major reasonwe suggested buying June $1.13 euro callsin late January. Extremely high volatility signaled by the euros rapidly widening Bollinger Bands is our signal to exit. Stock index futures locked limit-down last night, hammering the dollar and helping the euro. Its been a long time since weve seen this kind of volatility expansion in a reserve currency. Who knows what the balance of todays full-moon session has in store?

Data Source: Reuters/Datastream

As the chart above illustrates. The common currency soared overnight, coming within a hairs breadth of our initial $1.16 objective. The June $1.13 calls we suggested purchasing for around $550 are currently bid at $3,425.RMB trading customers who took our suggestion to buy these calls should consider exiting at least part of your positions now.Prices can and will change especially today so contact your RMB broker for the latest.

Well have more on last nights meltdown in stocks and crude oil as the week progresses. Crisis tends to breed opportunity. We expect more than one will arise. Until then, be careful out there!

Please be advised that you need a futures account to trade the markets in this post. TheRMB Grouphas been helping its clientele trade futures and options since 1991. RMB Group brokers are familiar with the option strategies described in this report. Call us toll-free at800-345-7026or312-373-4970(direct) for more information and/or to open a trading account. Or visit our website atwww.rmbgroup.com. Want to know more about trading futures and options? Download ourFREE Report, the RMB Group Short Course in Futures and Options.

* * * * * * * *

The RMB Group

222 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of R.J. OBrien & Associates (RJO)/RMB Group and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by a Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO/RMB believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.




Recent articles from this author


About the author

The RMB Group is a full service commodity brokerage firm specializing in providing clients with access to futures and commodities through managed futures, individual futures trading services, and providing “one-on-one” advice and customer service. From alternative investment solutions to individual futures trading, we pride ourselves on building relationships and designing investment opportunities that fit your personal risk tolerance and interests. With an average tenure of 20 years of financial markets experience, our brokers are seasoned veterans who excel in customizing strategies for experienced investors and mentoring beginning traders.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy