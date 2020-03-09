Abnormally low volatility was the major reasonwe suggested buying June $1.13 euro callsin late January. Extremely high volatility signaled by the euros rapidly widening Bollinger Bands is our signal to exit. Stock index futures locked limit-down last night, hammering the dollar and helping the euro. Its been a long time since weve seen this kind of volatility expansion in a reserve currency. Who knows what the balance of todays full-moon session has in store?

Data Source: Reuters/Datastream

As the chart above illustrates. The common currency soared overnight, coming within a hairs breadth of our initial $1.16 objective. The June $1.13 calls we suggested purchasing for around $550 are currently bid at $3,425.RMB trading customers who took our suggestion to buy these calls should consider exiting at least part of your positions now.Prices can and will change especially today so contact your RMB broker for the latest.

Well have more on last nights meltdown in stocks and crude oil as the week progresses. Crisis tends to breed opportunity. We expect more than one will arise. Until then, be careful out there!

Please be advised that you need a futures account to trade the markets in this post. TheRMB Grouphas been helping its clientele trade futures and options since 1991. RMB Group brokers are familiar with the option strategies described in this report. Call us toll-free at800-345-7026or312-373-4970(direct) for more information and/or to open a trading account. Or visit our website atwww.rmbgroup.com. Want to know more about trading futures and options? Download ourFREE Report, the RMB Group Short Course in Futures and Options.

* * * * * * * *

The RMB Group

222 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of R.J. OBrien & Associates (RJO)/RMB Group and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by a Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO/RMB believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.



