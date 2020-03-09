Cattle Prices Open Limit Down



Live Cattle Futures---An absolute meltdown has occurred across the commodity markets and the U.S equity market which is limit down today causing massive panic throughout all commodity sectors including live cattle which is limit down 300 points at 102.75 and looks to be sharply lower once again in tomorrow's trading session. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now has been lowered to 113.85 as an exit strategy and if you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I thought the 100 level could be hit as that looks like a real possibility in tomorrow's trade as nobody wants to own anything at the current time. Crude oil prices are down $10 a barrel which is absolutely remarkable or around 30% as a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is causing a massive sell-off across-the-board so stay short. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

