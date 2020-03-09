March 9, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are sharply lower, as traders continue to focus on the negative consequences of the coronavirus. U.S. stock index futures plunged 5% in the overnight trade on Monday to hit the first daily trading limit, as global recession fears were amplified by a substantial decline in crude oil prices and the ongoing march of the coronavirus across the U.S. and in Europe.

Crude oil futures registered their worst day in almost three decades after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term.

In these turbulent times, however, now is the time to focus on the flight to quality vehicles.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar fell due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, after slashing them by 50 basis points on March 3.

The euro currency is higher in spite of news that German industrial output rebounded in January, although exports remained flat.

The Japanese yen advanced to its highest level since December 2016. The yen is higher in spite of news that Japan's economy contracted at a faster rate than initially estimated in the October-December quarter.

The economy shrank at an annualized 7.1% in the quarter, which compares with the 6.3% contraction in a preliminary government estimate made in February.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are lower in response to sharply lower crude oil prices.

Canada January building permits increased 4.0% when a decline of 3.0% was estimated.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Flight to quality buying is coming into the interest rate futures market, as traders focus on the coronavirus.

Treasury yields hit record lows with the yield on the 10-year Treasury notes crashing to an all-time low of 0.31 basis points.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said today it will increase the amount of very short-term loans it has been offering to money markets.

The central bank said it would increase to $45 billion from $20 billion in two separate two-week repo lending operations scheduled to take place this week.

Based on financial futures markets, there is virtually a 13% probability of a 75 basis point cut in the fed funds rate and an 87% probability of a 100 basis point cut at the March 18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

GOLD FUTURES

The fundamentals remain bullish for gold futures. There is the flight to quality influence from the coronavirus and there is the bullish impact from the interest rate influence.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 2728.00 Resistance 2918.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 94.600 Resistance 95.800

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.13400 Resistance 1.15100

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .95600 Resistance .98550

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .72550 Resistance .73800

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6305 Resistance .6630

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 182^18 Resistance 193^10

April 20Gold

Support 1660.0 Resistance 1706.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 27.25 Resistance 33.70

May 20 Copper

Support 2.4550 Resistance 2.5400

