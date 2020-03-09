Wheat (ZW) has gapped down to start the week, and remains vulnerable to a bit more downside in the next day or so before it tries bouncing off a 3 month downchannel support (on the weekly and daily chart). Significantly, ZW is just below the 61.8% Fib retrace of the September to January rally, and at slight risk of briefly breaking below the daily chart downchannel support and testing the psychologically key 500 whole figure level. Nevertheless, after seeing a higher January high versus the June high, longer term bulls are anticipating a notably higher March low versus the September low. Any further slide to 500 or to the March 2019 low will likely quickly attract fresh longs. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are all bearishly sliding down, but will begin looking bottomish on any breakout above the 4hr descending wedge resistance. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)....

Wheat (ZW) Weekly/Daily/4hr

