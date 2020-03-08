EURUSD Eyeing Further Bull Pressure Short Term



EURUSD Eyeing Further Bull Pressure Short Term

EURUSD faces risk of further move higher following second week of price gain in the new week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1350 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1400 level. A breach above here will target the 1.1450 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1500. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1250 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1200 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.1150 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1100 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more recovery higher.



This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.