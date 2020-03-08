Our scanners and prior trade journals are giving us a strong sell alert here. And at a time like this where the markets are full of noise and fear, we want to tend to stick to the trades that have only 100% winners over the last 15 plus cumulative years.







Winners can be smaller, but odds are greater. Volume is great in these markets so you can express a bigger position if your account size and risk management allows you to.







Seasonal charts indicate the move below, followed by technical daily chart showing the break of trendline.







Don't over complicatethese trades. Keep all the market lingo and mumbo jumbo out of here and trade it when you see it. Then exercisepatience. Simple as that!







I can not stress that enough to my readers.











Sell July ( ZWN20 ) and Buy back December contract (ZWZ20).





15 years statistical win rate of 100% when entering in March 9th and exiting May 5th.





Average win $395 per contract

Average Loss $0

Average draw-down during the trade $337.50

Source: Trading View Source: Trading View

Source: Season Algo Source: Season Algo

