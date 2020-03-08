Bitcoin (BTCUSD) continued seeing more consolidation this past week just below the psychologically key 9k whole figure level. Significantly, BTCUSD is exhibiting the commonly seen fake out profittaking to back below a major downtrend resistance line (in this case BTCUSD is slightly below the one seen on the weekly chart connecting the December 2017 and June 2019 peaks) after an initial breakout above it. Nevertheless, BTCUSD appears to be trying to form a March low considerably higher versus the December low, and is arguably in the process of coiling ahead of a retest of the February high. The bigger picture is of BTCUSD having completed a near 7 month consolidation, and resuming a major uptrend, reinforced by the December 2019 low being significantly higher than the December 2018 low. Odds remain fairly elevated for a test of the June 2019 high in the first half of this year. Except for the weekly Stochastics which droops somewhat, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or consolidating recent gains...Click here for today's Bitcoin and Industry fundamental analysis, along with technical and fundamental analysis of Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily





