Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

On the last day of January my weekly newspaper column was entitled, Old Timers And The February Break. As it turned out, this past February, was the most bearish in history for stocks and commodities. However, the same can be said about January. And historically, never before have two back-to-back bearish months been seen that started a New Year. My column was dead on and I am posting it here again. Hope you enjoy it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 31, 2020

Old Timers And The February Break

From 1900 to 2000, approximately, one of the most reliable seasonal trades for the agriculture markets was to sell short or hedge aggressively in the month of February. The weakness associated with February was so well known, so anticipated and so feared it was given a name. It was called the, February Break.

However, when commodity values per se in 1998 fell to a 54 year low, weakness in February was no longer a sure thing so to speak. In early 2000, a number of money managed commodity funds were formed that only went long. They only played commodities from the long side of the ledger. The funds were created by Wall Street simply because commodities per se were woefully undervalued ( a 54 year low!) and it was assumed, rightfully so, that the line of least resistance for commodity values was higher.

And from around 2000 to 2012, commodities per se, even in the month of February rallied more than they declined. In fact, in the first decade of the 2000s, buying almost any commodity was a new and reliable seasonal trade for the ag-markets. But since 2011, the ag-markets have been two-sided in February with neither the bulls or the bears having the upper hand during the 2nd month of the year.

But the old timers such as yours truly, have not forgotten about the February Break and the bearish impact it can have on most markets. Granted, the markets mostly impacted on the downside in the 2nd month of the year are agriculture markets. Still, I can offer up some examples of stocks, bonds, metals and so on being slammed hard in February as well. The February Break was and has been cruel and bearish to most markets at some point in time despite the years between 2000 and 2012 when few gave a whit about February. Except for the old timers!

Nonetheless, when the second month of the year arrives, I always remind everyone in my weekly column that oftentimes, in February, if you are long, you are wrong. But over the past years, my warnings about how bearish February can be for a host of markets have been ignored. And that is why I was surprised when ccn.com posted the following headline this week entitled, History Says a February Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable.

Here are the three main points from ccn.com article above. **Sentiment indicators suggest a stock market crash is on the horizon. **Todays market has become incredibly similar to that of 2018 just before a major market correction in February. **Without a significant pullback, the market is headed into bubble territory. And here was their out loud and high pitched warming. As the market races higher, investors should be cautious of a February stock market crash that looks all but certain.

During the years 1900 to 2000, the February Break would, at times, arrive a week early. Or, arrive a week late. This year, with February close at hand, crude oil, silver, cattle and cattle feeders fell to levels not seen since October. Cotton prices fell back to where they were in November and copper down to levels not seen since September. Soybean prices dropped to a 11/2 month low with hog futures hitting a 16 month low. The major commodity indexes hit 5 month lows. All that took place with February but a week away.

Based on history, an argument can be made that the February Break this year arrived a few days early. Assuming, of course, that further weakness is not seen between now and when February is long gone. But again, based on history, the February Break can arrive a week late and into early March. Thus, the weakness seen in recent days may have more to go. Only with the benefit of hindsight will we know for certain how things unfolded.

Most analysts argue that the weakness seen in recent days with commodities per se and the stock market is due to the coronavirus sweeping China, causing millions to be quarantined and many deaths. From a market viewpoint, the fear is that demand and trade will suffer greatly and prices for commodities will suffer.

But I am not in the camp that believes coronavirus will cause long lasting damage to trade or demand. Certainly, it will take time to gauge how contagious the illness truly is as well as how dangerous. I also do not believe the dramatic decline seen in recent days with a host of commodity markets was due entirely to the virus. Playing a big part in the weakness was the infamous February Break that history clearly rears its ugly head when the 2nd month of the year rolls around, give or take a week.

Moving forward, commodities may fall further since February has arrived. But any weakness with commodities should end no later than the end of March, just as the growing season in the US gets underway. After that, the fate of the grain and livestock markets rest with the domestic food needs of China and climate change.

And it will be more than interesting to see if stocks, shares, the Dow Jones, etc. succumb to the infamous February Break as commodities per se have done in recent days. It will be very interesting indeed. Stay tuned and remain buckled up. The ride is going to be bumpy.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fears of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on all markets was and is the primary force across the board for the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities. It has been that way in January, February and the first week of March that ended yesterday.

However, in the week that just ended this is what unfolded that is vastly different from anything witnessed in some time. Gold just enjoyed its most bullish week since 2008 while the US dollar slumped to a new, 11 month low. Historically, one of the most reliable indicators for inflation is gold. And historically, gold tends to move opposite the dollar.

My point is this. Coronavirus is a new market moving force. It is brand new and the implications of such a force are not yet known. But history says and loudly I might add when the gold goes up and the dollar down while the US labor force is robust, inflationary pressures soon rise. That is what history says and since history tends to repeat itself, understand clearly what unfolded this week.

With gold rising sharply this past week while the dollar did a nose dive amid the largest job force in 50 years there are a host of commodity markets headed higher. A host of markets despite the coronavirus.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. But if you call me, please wear a face mask.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The time is 9:53 Saturday, Chicago time March 7.

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.