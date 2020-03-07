Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the April contract settled last Friday in New York at 44.76 a barrel while currently trading at 42.24 ending the week on a sour note down nearly 8% as the Coronavirus has curbed demand dramatically and looks to stay that way for several more weeks.

At the current time I'm not involved, but I do believe prices will go down to the $35 level as I see no reason to be a buyer of crude oil as the airlines and many other sectors are cutting back activities therefore demand for oil is extremely weak and if you are short stay short as there is significant room to run.

Oil prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the downside as prices hit a 14-month low as the volatility remains high as that situation will not change as shear panic has entered this market as nobody wants to travel at this time.

Oil prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the downside as heating oil and gasoline continue to plummet on a weekly basis as you will start to see that reflected in your local gas stations as a bottoming out pattern has not been formed.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

