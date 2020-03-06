Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review: Roller coaster week in markets amid uncertainty



Howdy market watchers! It was another wild week across all markets, but this time some ups with the downs. As US equities roller-coastered with the Dow swinging in a 2,500-point range, ag commodities were taking daily cues from the emotional whims of stocks as a proxy for consumer in addition to investor sentiment. While new cases of the coronavirus have continued to decline in China while recovery rates have increased, the spread has just gotten underway here in the US with the first in Oklahoma showing up on Friday in Tulsa. Concern over corporate earnings globally and in the US amidst an increasing number of cancelled flights, events, restricted business travel even among states in this country, have only accelerated the sense of panic. The positive jobs number on Friday with 273,000 added in February versus 175,000 expected was basically ignored as the outlook worsens. The surprise emergency move by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday cutting the federal-funds rate by 50 basis points to a target range of 1-1.25% was meant to be pre-emptive in its nature to ensure financial markets do not lock up. The next regular FOMC meeting will be held from March 17-18th. Hard to believe I was actually in the FOMC Board of Governors meeting room just last week in DC. Oil prices suffered their worst day in more than five years dropping 10 percent after OPEC failed to agree on largely expected production cuts. It could always be worse, right? In the final 10 minutes of Fridays trade, the Dow managed to recoup much of the days losses to close around 250 points lower, which meant a small gain for the week. This is down nearly 4,000 points from the peak on February 13th. Grain markets found support early in the week on news of China buying after the prior weeks selloff, but couldnt maintain the optimism as outside markets fell apart. The 10-day plunge in the value of the US dollar back to December 31st levels has been supportive making our US commodities cheaper on the global market. However, Brazil, our main competitor especially for soybeans and beef, also has its currency fall to the weakest levels in history, muting much of that advantage. China tariffs on US ag products has also been a headwind, but news Friday that China is starting to grant 1-year tariff exemptions to private importers without issue specifically for US ag products may infer actual purchases to materialize soon. As I wrote last week, I came across this information in DC last week ahead of this weeks announcement and so will continue to followup with those reliable sources that are clearly close to the China trade situation. The exemption of the 27.5 percent import tariff puts US ag products back on a level playing field. I heard from commercial traders this week that US beans are still about 40 cents higher per bushel versus Brazil origin and so there is more work to do to get business done. With another record Brazil soybean harvest, it may be months before US supplies are competitive. China bought Brazilian beans this week. The only commodities that have been moving recently from the US to China are pork and sorghum. The recent three percent export tariff hike on Argentine soybeans and strikes from four major farm groups has disrupted export supplies in the last several days and may lend support, but unlikely enough to cause any shortage of supplies versus demand. New crop November beans this week settled Friday at $9.05 after trading above $9.20 early in the week. The corn market was on the move for the first half of this week jumping 11 cents in two days before weakening with the rest of the market to finish the week just above $3.81 on December new crop corn. With corn planting underway in Texas progressing north, the corn market will likely be sensitive to potential planting delays with plenty of winter precip to deal with to get fields ready. Next Tuesdays monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports will shed more light on demand and potentially adjustments to this last years production numbers that are still unknown with any high degree of confidence given unharvested acres. Exports this week were soft for beans and corn, but solid for wheat. The wheat market was helped by corn early this week, but sold off to finish. The July KC new crop contract settled Friday just above $4.53, after hitting a weekly high at $4.72 . While crop conditions improve in the US, conditions in France came in well below last year and Ukraine production forecasts are lowered. China has been rumored to have been in the market recently for US wheat and should actual orders follow after Fridays announcement of tariff exemptions for private importers, we could see some firmness return. Fridays low near $4.48 looks to be a support level with the next stop being at $4.40. Demand numbers will again be important in Tuesdays WASDE reports for wheat although anticipated Chinese buying will not be included. The cattle market was also mixed this week with early strength followed by considerable selling pressure gapping lower on Friday. Front-month March Feeders lost $3.25 per cwt on Friday from Thursdays to settle at $130.50, though off the most recent contract low of $128.725 at the end of February. While the minute chart reveals quite a lot of intra-day volatility, markets closed near the lows of the day. With the stock market recovering towards the close after the cattle market already settled for the weekend, we will watch how markets reopen Monday to gain a directional perspective on the week ahead. While feedlots remain full, but still current, my growing concern is that owners will retain ownership of cattle longer than usual to get through this period of lower prices. The result is heavier weights. Even I am considering taking cattle that have to be off wheat by March 15th and spread them out on graze out acres. However, heavier cattle is not what an industry with potential demand shocks needs right now, but it is a natural reaction and difficult to control on a broader basis. Lets just hope that no slaughter plants are shut down as this could be devastating in the short term for cattle markets as we saw with the August fire at the Tyson plant in Holcomb, Kansas. The more consolidated that the market has become, the more at risk such scenarios are to impact cattle prices. No doubt these companies will remain vigilant and be proactive, but it is something that we need to be aware of. The May Feeder graze out contract settled Friday at $131.15 while September finished just below $140. With the 30-month age restriction lifted by China on US beef earlier this year and now the tariff exemptions for private traders and weaker US dollar, perhaps well see an uptick in US export of beef and no doubt pork. In fact, Lean Hog futures was the only contract that managed to climb higher for 4 consecutive days this week after making new lows in Mondays trade. If youve sold your cattle and would like to be positioned on the upside should the market rebound, give me a call as we have strategies that weve been putting in place for producers with that exact situation. With as far down as the market has come, this is a marketing strategy to discuss with your banker with the potential to recoup some of the ground weve lost. 