Grain Spreads: Old Crop/New Crop Turns



Commentary: Old Crop/New Crop corn and soybean spreads reversed course today as sellers turned active in front month contracts in my opinion. July20/Nov20 beans fell 2 cents today to settle at 5.4 cent carry from a weekly high of a 1 cent carry. July/Dec corn traded upto a 1 cent inversion this week but fell 2.2 cents today to trade back to a carry at 2.2 under. Despite decent export sales of corn into Japan and South Korea this week and the fact that China has secured 3-5 cargoes of US sorghum and 80-100,000 MTs of DDGs for summer shipment, grains couldn't sustain any rally. It has been reported by industry sources that no US corn, soybeans or wheat has been sought. Private exporters also note that there are 2.5-3.5 MMTs of corn TRQs open for China to take corn. In my view the Black Swan event for 2020 is the Covit-19 virus. The mass exodus out of equities and to a greater extent Crude Oil and Gas is hurting Corn via future Ethanol demand. In fact front month contracts across livestock, grains, energies, have seen the brunt of the selling in my view. Its one reason why these old/crop new crop grain spreads sold off today and it maybe just the beginning. With the reduction in global commerce as the virus spreads, the fear of a major reduction in near term demand for anything is the fear.Crude Oil has dropped $15.00 a barrel since 2/20. Rallies in old crop corn, beans, wheat, and meal have all seen heavy selling this week. In my view it will take just one person to scream fire in the theater regarding a pathway to a cure for COVID-19 that could reverse sentiment and the price destruction in commodities and equities. It is my opinion that the weakness in demand globally for commodities near term as countries and continents eat up their own food reserves is only going to be met with increased demand longer term. Thats just my thought here. Trade Idea: In keeping with the a bullish loger term view in Corn for instance. Consider this position. Sell the Dec corn 450/400 put spread for 40 cents. Risk/Reward: the risk here is 10 cents plus commissions and fees. The max loss is 50 cents or $2500.00. But we are collecting 40 cents or $2000.00 minus commissions and fees right off the bat.We are selling this spread at a 80 percent threshold where the remaining 20 percent is the risk. I like these static longs in the long term. Please call or email me with questions. Please join me each and every Thursday at 3pm for a free grain and livestock webinar. We discuss supply, demand, weather and the charts. Signup is free and a recording link will be sent upon signup. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity.

