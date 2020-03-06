Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the April contract settled last Friday in New York at 1.68 while currently trading at 1.72 in a relatively quiet non-volatile manor this week as prices still remain on the defensive.

Most commodity sectors this week sold off due to the Coronavirus coupled with the fact of above average temperatures in the midwestern part of the United States which continues to put pressure on this commodity as I am not involved, however if you are short I would place the stop-loss at 1.89 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk.

If you take a look at the monthly chart prices could head down to the 1.55 level in the coming weeks ahead as spring is right around the corner as that means warmer temperatures as the commodity markets remain weak due to the Coronavirus as it doesn't look like that's going to end anytime soon.

I see no reason to be a buyer as prices are still trading far below its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside as the whole energy sector looks to move lower.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.