Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 13.60 while currently trading at 12.95 down about $0.65 for the trading week as prices have now hit a 3 month low. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 13.15 level and if you took that trade the stop loss stands at 13.78 as the breakout occurred below 13.46 yesterday so stay short.

Rice prices are now trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as this has been one of the strongest up trends in 2020, but I believe that has now changed as the Coronavirus is spooking all commodity sectors including rice.

The next level of support stands at 12.60 as the volatility certainly has increased over the last couple of weeks, however the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

