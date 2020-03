B LUE LINEMIDDAY MARKET MINUTE

Our Midday Market Minute is a video done each day posted on the 'Free' Reserach section of our website: www.bluelinefutures.com

Our Trade Alerts program gained 4.6% in January. It is up 15% since inception last April.

Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info.

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

Midday Marke Minute video:https://www.bluelinefutures.com/post/midday-market-minute-3-6-20

What's the trade - ES, NQ, Crude, Gold, Bonds.

ESH0 - high 3037, low: 2906

CLJ0 - high: 46.38, low: 41.77

GCJ0 - high: 1690.7, low: 1642.4

ZBM0 - high: 180'19, low 173'24

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.