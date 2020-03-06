DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Mar 6

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL March Mar. 09, 2020 31 Mar 03, 2020

SOYBEAN OIL March Mar. 09, 2020 44 Feb 28, 2020

ROUGH RICE March Mar. 09, 2020 11 Feb 27, 2020

KC HRW WHEAT March Mar. 09, 2020 7 Mar 02, 2020

SOYBEAN March Mar. 09, 2020 199 Mar 04, 2020

DJ U.S. January Grain Exports-Mar 6

In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt

in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department

of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Jan 20 Dec 19 Nov 19 Jan 19(*)

Barley 4,935,169 3,549,000 3,204,384 7,286,770

Corn /1 2,494,779,000 2,508,110,000 2,473,759,000 4,665,800,000

Sorghum 252,083,000 429,017,000 284,147,000 117,137,000

Oats 2,591,827 2,108,645 2,356,541 1,892,365

Rye 156,917 191,000 114,601 121,000

Wheat /1 1,880,541,355 2,161,218,136 1,814,104,673 2,016,578,503

wheat flour /1 22,285,228 19,393,854 22,539,306 25,143,793

Malt 36,006,869 33,837,887 33,513,454 41,833,978

——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-

Jan 20 Dec 19 Nov 19 Jan 19(*)

Barley 226,668 163,003 147,175 334,675

Corn /1 98,214,103 98,738,916 97,386,591 183,682,547

Sorghum 9,923,967 16,889,480 11,186,258 4,611,433

Oats 178,561 145,272 162,351 130,372

Rye 6,177 7,519 4,512 4,764

Wheat /1 69,097,357 79,410,358 66,656,252 74,095,815

wheat flour /1 491,305 427,561 496,907 554,326

Malt 79,381,572 74,599,784 73,884,531 92,228,150

1/Includes commercial and donated.

DJ U.S. January Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports-Mar 6

In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in

short tons (bottom). Source: U.S. Department of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Jan 20 Dec 19 Nov 19 Jan 19(*)

soybeans 5,319,216,023 5,570,376,324 7,005,296,109 4,828,433,634

soyoil 56,754,373 83,597,599 112,200,119 100,271,958

crude 44,792,336 63,337,525 93,464,898 86,321,768

refined 117,811 26,618 168,085 169,398

other/1 11,604,484 20,064,091 18,337,287 13,586,229

hydrogenated 239,742 169,365 229,849 194,563

cottonseed oil 3,350,588 2,995,985 6,330,822 4,651,061

crude 287,428 436,031 2,090,513 118,664

refined 1,950,488 1,175,021 1,261,995 3,135,512

other/1 1,112,672 1,360,432 2,978,314 1,396,885

hydrogenated 0 24,501 0 0

sunseeds 139,950 95,844 57,787 19,958

sunseed oil 3,763,147 3,547,768 5,709,363 3,519,202

rapeseed 15,539,122 16,936,345 27,302,991 16,346,307

rapeseed oil 7,162,668 10,661,340 6,807,545 7,900,562

crude 617,984 6,671,711 2,805,849 3,482,348

refined 6,544,684 3,989,629 4,001,696 4,418,214

linseed meal 96,195 150,303 74,674 197,821

cottonseed meal 9,314,249 7,004,919 10,795,817 8,760,794

soymeal 709,529,097 787,612,454 860,831,849 1,043,006,958

soymeal/flour 255,531,628 219,553,686 254,959,594 304,115,298

soymeal hulls 18,361,000 9,703,000 3,633,000 39,109,000

lard 2,432,874 2,193,897 2,249,238 1,242,287

edible tallow 12,182,157 11,565,601 10,290,873 9,339,102

inedible tallow 23,993,259 38,124,785 33,967,318 23,832,537

ch white grease 0 36,421 0 8,285

——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-

Jan 20 Dec 19 Nov 19 Jan 19(*)

soybeans 195,445,726 204,674,192 257,397,928 177,412,745

soyoil 125,121,996 184,301,190 247,358,963 221,061,865

crude 98,750,214 139,635,364 206,054,864 190,306,955

refined 259,729 58,683 370,564 373,459

other/1 25,583,512 44,233,756 40,426,805 29,952,513

hydrogenated 528,541 373,386 506,730 428,938

cottonseed oil 7,386,783 6,605,017 13,957,076 10,253,836

crude 633,670 961,284 4,608,793 261,609

refined 4,300,091 2,590,478 2,782,223 6,912,622

other/1 2,453,022 2,999,240 6,566,060 3,079,605

hydrogenated 0 54,015 0 0

sunseeds 308,537 211,300 127,399 44,000

sunseed oil 8,296,320 7,821,491 12,586,993 7,758,514

rapeseed 34,257,906 37,338,256 60,192,802 36,037,444

rapeseed oil 15,790,983 23,504,235 15,008,070 17,417,761

crude 1,362,422 14,708,608 6,185,839 7,677,264

refined 14,428,561 8,795,628 8,822,231 9,740,496

linseed meal 106 166 82 218

cottonseed meal 10,267 7,722 11,900 9,657

soymeal 782,114 868,185 948,895 1,149,707

soymeal flour/me 281,673 242,014 281,042 335,226

soymeal hulls 20,239 10,696 4,005 43,110

lard 5,363,570 4,836,716 4,958,722 2,738,774

edible tallow 26,857,064 25,497,790 22,687,495 20,589,199

inedible tallow 52,896,091 84,050,778 74,885,131 52,541,759

ch white grease 0 80,295 0 18,265

DJ U.S. January Grain Imports-Mar 6

In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to

pounds by Dow Jones.

—-Jan 2020—- —-Dec 2019—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

durum wheat 814,483 1,795,935 449,703 991,595

spring wheat 4,142,498 9,134,208 3,002,343 6,620,166

winter wheat 5,521,264 12,174,387 328,063 723,379

wheat/meslin 64,990,645 143,304,372 31,755,902 70,021,764

TOTAL WHEAT 75,468,890 166,408,902 35,536,011 78,356,904

barley 8,794,326 19,391,489 8,473,172 18,683,344

oats 756,837 1,668,826 335,664 740,139

corn 35,001,660 77,178,660 56,686,204 124,993,080

other corn 11,612,706 25,606,017 11,233,903 24,770,756

TOTAL CORN 46,614,366 102,784,677 67,920,107 149,763,836

DJ U.S. Jan Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Mar 6

In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds

by Dow Jones.

—-Jan 2020—- —-Dec 2019—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coconut oil 51,347,342 113,220,889 44,835,704 98,862,727

palm kernel oil 17,956,230 39,593,487 27,198,421 59,972,518

palm oil 86,431,329 190,581,080 159,494,170 351,684,645

soybean 22,979,107 50,668,931 35,418,269 78,097,283

soymeal 0 0 0 0

soyoil 14,800,242 32,634,534 16,048,581 35,387,121

rapeseed oil

edible 169,404,234 373,536,336 158,130,030 348,676,716

rapeseed oil,

inedible 1,140 2,514 15,834 34,914

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower on the weakness in world prices once again. The exception was in Chicago SRW where nearby months were slightly firmer due to forecasts for a lot of rain in the Ohio River Valley. The overall weakness came on the back of weaker world prices. Russia has been lowering its prices in an effort to stimulate sales and to move the old crop Wheat out of storage before the new crop comes in. East and West Europe have weaker prices as well. Support came from the weaker US Dollar. It is possible that Wheat futures are done going down. Finding much upside might be difficult unless the US Dollar keeps moving lower as world prices are still weak.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near to above normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light snow tomorrow. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 516, 512, and 506 May, with resistance at 522, 526, and 529 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to down with objectives of 439 and 422 May. Support is at 442, 439, and 445 May, with resistance at 456, 459, and 466 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 521, 518, and 516 May, and resistance is at 528, 534, and 538 May.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was sharply lower in liquidation trading. Speculators were the best sellers as chart trends turned down. Tight nearby supplies continues to support futures, but the lack of demand is hurting any upside potential. Some producers are selling the next crop and the trade and open interest in the September contract is relatively large for the time of year. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts and will spill into the November contract as well. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good.

Overnight News: The Delta should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are down with objectives of 1296 and 1237 May. Support is at 1300, 1278, and 1268 May, with resistance at 1320, 1331, and 1333 May.

DJ Rice Prices Gain on Demand for Indica Rice — Market Talk

0519 GMT – The FAO’s All Rice Price Index rose 1.4% in February due to higher prices of long-grain Indica rice, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization says in a note. February quotations of Vietnamese 5% broken rice climbed 4.7% last month over January values to their highest level since December 2018, boosted by strong demand from Malaysian and Filipino buyers and a seasonal tightening in availability, it adds. Interest from East African buyers also boosted prices for Pakistani rice, the FAO says. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed lower yesterday on Coronavirus fears and demand concerns. The export sales report showed sales at the low-end of market ideas and there were np real sales to China. Ethanol and other industrial demand has started to improve but faces an uncertain road ahead, in part due to weaker petroleum demand ideas caused by the virus. Export demand remains an open question despite the big sales in the last few weeks and the trade deals consummated in the last couple of weeks with Canada, Mexico, and China.

Overnight News: Unknown destinations bought 211,336 tons o US Corn and Japan bought 234,688 tons of US Corn.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 381, 376, and 373 May, and resistance is at 387, 389, and 393 May. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 261, 257, and 254 March, and resistance is at 273, 275, and 281 May.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and the products closed lower. A weaker US stock market and worries about demand were reasons for the selling. The weekly export sales report was not strong for Soybeans and showed no trade with China. The sales report was good for the products. It seems like everyone is waiting for the trade deal with China to kick in and for them to buy in quantity. Chinese companies can now apply for tariff exemptions for purchase from the US and are expected to do so this week or soon. There are hopes that China will start to buy in earnest from the US starting very soon. A lot will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here, and lower prices are very possible in Brazil. Brazil is harvesting now and yield reports from the field indicate that a bumper crop is coming. Argentina has been dry and has just raised its export tax by 3%. That will push export demand to Brazil and potentially the US. China in the meantime is expected to buy the next crop in the US.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 895, 885, and 878 May, and resistance is at 904, 912, and 917 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed Support is at 303.00, 301.00, and 300.00 May, and resistance is at 308.00, 311.00, and 313.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2920, 2840, and 2810 May, with resistance at 3010, 3040, and 3100 May.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher on follow through speculative buying. Trends are up on the daily charts. Strength in Soybeans help Canola while firmer Soybean Oil and Palm Oil prices were also supportive. The Bank of Canada also dropped its interest rates by 0.5% this week. Palm Oil was lower on speculative selling tied to long liquidation before the weekend.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed to up with objectives of 475.00 May. Support is at 460.00, 457.00, and 454.00 May, with resistance at 469.00, 470.00, and 473.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2580 May. Support is at 2470, 2430, and 2380 May, with resistance at 2580, 2620, and 2670 May.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry weather. Temperatures should average near to below normal, but will turn warm late this weekend.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

March

+54 Mar

+150 May

+70 May

+45 May

+12 May

N/A

April

+56 May

+70 May

+50 May

May

+55 May

+70 May

+52 May

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Mar 5

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices from

ICE Futures for March 5, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 434.90 -32.00 May 2020 up 0.30

Track Thunder Bay 470.50 7.00 May 2020 dn 3.40

Track Vancouver 481.50 18.00 May 2020 dn 3.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – March 6

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Friday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 620.00 -22.50 Unquoted – –

Apr 615.00 -27.50 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 607.50 -32.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 607.50 -32.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 610.00 -32.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 622.50 -22.50 Unquoted – –

Apr 617.50 -27.50 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 610.00 -32.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 610.00 -32.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 612.50 -32.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 630.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 620.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change T raded

Mar 2,480.00 -80.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 183.00 -02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=M4.1760)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Mar 06

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 173,004 lots, or 7.29 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 3,800 3,800 3,800 3,800 3,700 3,800 100 101 429

May-20 4,237 4,248 4,198 4,218 4,238 4,223 -15 155,508 135,657

Jul-20 4,208 4,219 4,201 4,205 4,214 4,208 -6 23 118

Sep-20 4,125 4,155 4,082 4,095 4,139 4,104 -35 16,873 27,979

Nov-20 4,060 4,060 3,992 4,006 4,026 4,008 -18 15 296

Jan-21 4,026 4,041 4,009 4,012 4,045 4,024 -21 484 2,655

Corn

Turnover: 503,258 lots, or 9.84 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 1,900 1,938 1,900 -38 0 417

May-20 1,941 1,943 1,933 1,935 1,942 1,937 -5 291,178 507,825

Jul-20 1,956 1,965 1,953 1,964 1,960 1,959 -1 36,610 70,541

Sep-20 1,985 1,990 1,978 1,986 1,985 1,985 0 170,944 396,153

Nov-20 2,001 2,004 1,998 2,002 2,001 2,000 -1 2,026 5,855

Jan-21 2,010 2,014 2,007 2,012 2,010 2,010 0 2,500 10,946

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,132,905 lots, or 30.99 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 2,690 2,690 2,690 2,690 2,708 2,691 -17 145 1,194

May-20 2,703 2,720 2,693 2,717 2,722 2,709 -13 588,588 1,168,100

Jul-20 2,728 2,738 2,712 2,735 2,740 2,728 -12 95,608 91,175

Aug-20 2,750 2,769 2,749 2,760 2,776 2,758 -18 5,580 3,181

Sep-20 2,765 2,779 2,757 2,773 2,785 2,769 -16 423,807 1,524,782

Nov-20 2,800 2,800 2,779 2,795 2,808 2,792 -16 8,378 2,706

Dec-20 2,827 2,827 2,827 2,827 2,832 2,827 -5 60 364

Jan-21 2,820 2,833 2,811 2,826 2,837 2,825 -12 10,739 43,823

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,121,284 lots, or 57.60 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 5,042 5,042 5,042 0 0 10

Apr-20 5,128 5,194 5,128 5,194 5,254 5,160 -94 4 6

May-20 5,140 5,144 5,082 5,106 5,178 5,118 -60 968,153 306,746

Jun-20 5,092 5,170 5,046 5,062 5,128 5,076 -52 12 51

Jul-20 – – – 5,204 5,204 5,204 0 0 318

Aug-20 5,304 5,304 5,254 5,254 5,294 5,290 -4 4 1

Sep-20 5,302 5,302 5,220 5,234 5,324 5,252 -72 149,867 172,636

Oct-20 – – – 5,300 5,300 5,300 0 0 6

Nov-20 5,284 5,294 5,284 5,294 5,304 5,286 -18 4 12

Dec-20 – – – 5,366 5,366 5,366 0 0 161

Jan-21 5,346 5,346 5,278 5,280 5,362 5,308 -54 3,240 11,196

Feb-21 – – – 5,426 5,480 5,426 -54 0 1

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 506,737 lots, or 29.02 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 5,282 5,282 5,282 0 0 0

May-20 5,702 5,726 5,658 5,678 5,774 5,692 -82 389,655 323,148

Jul-20 – – – 5,874 5,874 5,874 0 0 627

Aug-20 – – – 5,796 5,796 5,796 0 0 4

Sep-20 5,872 5,872 5,800 5,812 5,910 5,834 -76 113,702 247,346

Nov-20 – – – 5,990 5,990 5,990 0 0 656

Dec-20 – – – 6,074 6,074 6,074 0 0 23

Jan-21 6,020 6,020 5,938 5,944 6,042 5,980 -62 3,380 27,037

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.