Nyet. The Energy Report 03/06/2020



Oil prices now are joining the oil market meltdown as reports are circling that Russia says “nyet” to OPEC’s proposed 1.5-million-barrel production cut. The deal was that OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, would cut output by 1.0 million barrels a day, and non-OPEC would cut an additional 500,000 barrels a day led by Russia. Yet despite the expectation that Russia was just trying to play coy with the market for maximum market effect, some sources say their resistance to production cuts is real. So now, if oil prices crash along with other asset classes, it will be on the Russians that may want to use this crisis as an opportunity. Still, despite these reports that Russia is a no, they say, “We favor maintaining OPEC+ cuts at current level. We want to wait until Jun. before deciding deeper cuts.” While the short-term impact to oil prices might be devastating against a backdrop of coronavirus demand destruction, John Kemp at Reuters says that Russia might be doing Saudi Arabia a favor. Keep says that OPEC+ needs a period of low prices to restrain U.S. shale output and to clear out the U.S. shale supply chain . He said that, “Output cuts now to drive prices to $60+ will make eventual pain worse.” So in other words, Mr. Kemp thinks that OPEC should just crash prices and bankrupt more U.S. Shale companies to put them out of their misery. Yet despite these reports, Iran is holding out hope that Russia will change its mind. Iran says Russia hasn’t announced its official view about OPEC’s proposal to cut output. If in fact if they do change their minds, the oil snap back would be forever known as the Russian reversal. Russia may have a point though that despite the historic demand destruction in oil, it should be transitory. While demand might get worse before it is better, the truth is that it will get better. News overnight that may help lighten the darkened mood was a report that China will have coronavirus vaccine available for emergencies and clinical research use in April. Also it is reported that China says, “the day is not far away” before easing restrictions on Hubei, Wuhan. Still demand destruction is real. China is declining force majeure on LNG shipments into the country/. Airlines canceling flights. Thanks,

Phil Flynn

While market volatility is going crazy, it is more important than ever to say tuned to the Fox Business Network. Stay with Maria, Stu, Neil, Charles. Liz, Melissa and Connel all day. You also need to get my updates and trade levels. Call me at 888-264-5665 or email me at pflynn@pricegroup.com



Recent articles from this author Nyet. The Energy Report 03/06/2020

The Suspense Is Over. The Energy Report 03/05/2020

Panic On the Street. The Energy Report 03/04/2020

Central Banks Versus Coronavirus. The Energy Report 03/03/2020

Out Of Control. The Energy Report 02/28/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com