ONE44 Analytics, Euro bottom update
Friday, March 06, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

EURO/ E6H20

The break from the first upside target of 1.1225 after hitting the long term target of 1.0838 could only get 23.6% back of the current rally at 1.1110. You can now use 1.1225 as the DSP and the next target is a combination of retracements between 1.1450 and 1.1470, this is 61.8% back to the 9/24/2018 high and 38.2% of the 1/25/2018 high. It will be this area that they will have to have a couple solid closes above to say a much longer term bottom is in and if so, our long term target of 1.2200 remain possible. On break from 1.1450, or a close back below the 1.1225 DSP look for a retest of the recent low. All of this was layed out in an article posted on 2/23/20.

About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets.
 
 
Published by Barchart
