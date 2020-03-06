ONE44 Analytics, Euro bottom update



EURO/ E6H20 The break from the first upside target of 1.1225 after hitting the long term target of 1.0838 could only get 23.6% back of the current rally at 1.1110. You can now use 1.1225 as the DSP and the next target is a combination of retracements between 1.1450 and 1.1470, this is 61.8% back to the 9/24/2018 high and 38.2% of the 1/25/2018 high. It will be this area that they will have to have a couple solid closes above to say a much longer term bottom is in and if so, our long term target of 1.2200 remain possible. On break from 1.1450, or a close back below the 1.1225 DSP look for a retest of the recent low. All of this was layed out in an article posted on 2/23/20. For rules/guidelines and a free library of example on how to use the Fibonacci levels go to www.one44analytics.com



