March 6, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are sharply lower, as traders continue to focus on the negative consequences of the coronavirus.

There was a small bump up when the bullish employment numbers were released.

Nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. increased 273,000 in February, which compare to the expected gain of 175,000. Private payrolls were up 228,000 when an increase of 155,000 was anticipated and the jobless rate was 3.5% when 3.6% was estimated.

The 9:00 central time January wholesale trade report is estimated to be down 0.2%.

While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar fell due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, after slashing them by 50 basis points earlier this week.

There was a limited recovery when the stronger than expected U.S. employment numbers were released.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January. The foreign trade gap in goods and services contracted 6.7% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $45.34 billion in January. Economists had expected a trade deficit of $46.0 billion.

The Canadian unemployment rate in February was 5.6%, as expected.

Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world widened in January. Canada posted a deficit in the trade of merchandise goods of 1.47 billion Canadian dollars. Market expectations were for a C$830 million trade deficit.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Flight to quality buying is coming into the interest rate futures market, as traders focus on the coronavirus. Treasury yields hit record lows.

St. LouisFederal Reserve Bank president James Bullard said in regard to policy, everything ison the table and we are willing to do more.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Charles Evans at 8:20, Loretta Mester at 8:20, James Bullard at 10:20, John Williams at 1:00, Eric Rosengren at 1:00 and Esther George at 2:30.

After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half-percentage-point Tuesday, more rate cuts are coming.

Based on financial futures markets, there is virtually a 17% probability of a 50 basis point cut in the fed funds rate and an 83% probability of a 75 basis point cut at the March 18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

GOLD FUTURES

The fundamentals remain bullish for gold futures. There is the flight to quality influence from the coronavirus and there is the bullish impact from the interest rate influence.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 2891.00 Resistance 3039.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 95.700 Resistance 96.700

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.12100 Resistance 1.13620

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .94030 Resistance .95370

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .74400 Resistance .74770

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6580 Resistance .6662

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 175^0 Resistance 181^16

April 20Gold

Support 1665.0 Resistance 1702.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 43.10 Resistance 46.75

May 20 Copper

Support 2.5350 Resistance 2.5800

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.





Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.



