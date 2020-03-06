Click this link to watch our weekly "2 Minute Drill"

Breaking: Outside markets are under pressure in the early morning trade. Non-farm payroll data came in at 273k, estimates were for 175k. This is a very strong number amidst all the headline hysteria.

Corn (May)

Fundamentals : Not much has changed from yesterdays report, Corn futures are softer again this morning as outside market weakness is spilling over into the commodity sectors, expect this to be the new norm until fears of coronavirus subside. Weekly export sales yesterday morning came in at 769,200 metric tons for 19/20, 42% higher than the previous week and 27% above the 4-week average.

Technicals : Corn futures are continuing to retreat in the early morning trade as broad-based selling sweeps through the commodity markets. As mentioned in our weekly 2 Minute Drill, key support comes in near

Soybeans (May)

Fundamentals : May soybean futures are seeing follow pressure this morning on the back of a broad-based risk off trade ahead of the weekend. Weekly export sales yesterday morning came in at 345,000 metric tons for 19/20, up 2% from last week but 35% below the 4-week average. Attention will start to shift towards next weeks USDA report, we will have estimates out over the weekend.

Technicals : As mentioned in yesterdays 2 Minute Drill, we dont see much value at $9.00 and would rather try to be patient to dip the toes in on the buy side, closer to

Chicago Wheat (May)

Technicals : As mentioned in yesterdays report, Chicago wheat futures continue to look dreadful as they retreat towards the low end of the recent range. Technical support comes in from 510-512 , a break and close below here opens the door for a potential whoosh lower. The next meaningful support pocket comes in from

Kansas City Wheat (May)

Technicals : Kansas City wheat future are threatening the recent lows, 439 from February 29th. A break and close below here could us to the October, November, and December lows near 430-431 . We have been mostly bearish on the wheat complex for the last two months, if you want to be long

Cotton (May)

Technicals : The inability for cotton futures to stage and hold a meaningful rally over the last week has led to selling pressure ahead of the weekend of uncertainty, keeping the bears in full control of the technical landscape. They will remain in control until the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above 64.88-65.15. Support comes in near

