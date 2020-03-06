Soy Complex and Corn Update



Commentary: The soy complex came under selling today. The market is focused on the lack of Chinese purchases. The Chinese have issued licenses. However, the current US soy price is not the cheapest in the world. Thoughts are the buying may not start until the US price is more competitive. The Brazilian and the Argentinian currencies are continuing their decline. This will continue to allow exports at a cheaper rate than offered from the US. If the US pace fails to pick up steam it is possible that the current export estimates could be 100 millior bu overstated. This would put the carry back above 400 million bu. Given the global stocks, the world is very well supplied with soy. The one question now remains as to the spring acres. The corn bean relationship at present favors corn. Will this be the case at planting? At present the oil share is at approx 32.4%, with the margins 95 cents to l.OC. It has been my belief for a bit that the crush margins will decline over time. This could be a slow grind, just like much of what we see is in the complex The corn is down today due to the lack of fresh purchases. The general feeling is that the export estimates are too high given the fact that the current pace is lagging far behind. The spring planting intentions are high. This will make matters worse for corn if realized. The corn numbers from south america continue to creep higher. In addition, the US price at present is not overly competitive. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John's focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system.

