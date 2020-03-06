Arabica Coffee (KC) slid nearly 6% yesterday on the continuous contract, closing just above uptrend support (on the 4hr chart). Significantly, KC is back near the psychologically key 1.1 whole figure level, having retraced roughly half of the February rally. Despite the steep 2 session pullback, the Quadruple Bottom (on the weekly chart) remains intact. Except for the daily MACD, the daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD all point down, suggesting a high probability of more price downside today. The still bottomish weekly equivalents suggest decent odds for a notable rebound sometime early next week. I am looking to enter long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...
Arabica Coffee (KC) Weekly/Daily/4hr
