Tomorrow we have monthly unemployment numbers in addition to the chaos in the markets.....

The following are my PERSONAL suggestions on trading during these days:

Reduce trading size

Be extra picky = no trade is better than a bad trade

Choose entry points wisely. Look at longer time frame support and resistance for entry. Take the approach of entering at points where you normally would have placed protective stops. Example, trader x looking to go long the mini SP at 2925.00 with a stop at 2919.00, instead "stretch the price bands" due to volatility and place an entry order to buy at 2919.75 and place a stop a few points below in this hypothetical example ( consider current volatility along with support and resistance levels).

Consider using automated stops and limits attached to your entry order as the marketcan move very fast at times.

IMPORTANT -second roundof equity margin increases, this week

ES, $7920 --> $8360

NQ, $9350 --> $9900

YM, $6820 --> $7480

RTY, $3960 --> 4125

Sometimes no trade is better than a bad trade.