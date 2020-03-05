Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 3rd consecutive session down $0.14 at 13.33 as prices have now hit a 7-week low as weakening demand due to the Coronavirus is putting pressure on prices in the short-term.

I will be recommending a bearish trade if prices close below 13.48 while then placing the stop loss above the February 10th high of 13.98 as the risk would be around $1,000 per contract plus slippage & commission. Rice prices are trading below their 20 day but still above their 100 as the trend is lower to mixed as I believe the risk / reward is in your favor to take a short position as I do believe prices topped out around the 14 level.

The entire grain sector looks weak in my opinion with the next major level of support all the way down at the 13.00 level as I think the volatility will start to expand to the downside.

TREND: LOWER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

