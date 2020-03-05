|
|
Rice Prices Hit A 7 Week Low
Thursday, March 05, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 3rd consecutive session down $0.14 at 13.33 as prices have now hit a 7-week low as weakening demand due to the Coronavirus is putting pressure on prices in the short-term.
I will be recommending a bearish trade if prices close below 13.48 while then placing the stop loss above the February 10th high of 13.98 as the risk would be around $1,000 per contract plus slippage & commission. Rice prices are trading below their 20 day but still above their 100 as the trend is lower to mixed as I believe the risk / reward is in your favor to take a short position as I do believe prices topped out around the 14 level.
The entire grain sector looks weak in my opinion with the next major level of support all the way down at the 13.00 level as I think the volatility will start to expand to the downside.
TREND: LOWER--MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Cattle Prices Sharply Lower On Virus Concerns - Thursday, March 05, 2020
- Rice Prices Hit A 7 Week Low - Thursday, March 05, 2020
- Have Cattle Prices Bottomed ? - Tuesday, March 03, 2020
- Oat Prices Hit A 9 Month Low - Tuesday, March 03, 2020
- Cattle Sharply Higher Breaks 7 Day Losing Streak - Monday, March 02, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.