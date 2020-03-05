Hello traders,

EURAUD is currently recovering, ideally unfolding part of a wave v of a higher degree C, which can take price towards the 1.730/1.740 zone in upcoming sessions. As you can see Fib. ratio of 38.2 played a nice role in slowing down the fourth wave correction, and offering support.

Now a minor five-wave structure for a fifth wave is underway. That said, once wave v of C finds resistance, a reversal in minimum three legs may unravel.

Trade Well.

EURAUD, 4h