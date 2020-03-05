|
|
Daily Technical Spotlight - May Corn
Thursday, March 05, 2020
by Rosenthal Collins Group of RCG Direct
|
Price downtrend line negated and bulls have momentum to suggest market bottom in place. More gains this week would suggest price uptrend can be sustained.
Get ALL 7 of our daily futures charts...
Sign up for RCG's Daily Technical Spotlight
Recent articles from this author
- Daily Technical Spotlight - May Corn - Thursday, March 05, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - E-Mini S&P - June - Wednesday, March 04, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - April Nymex Crude Oil - Tuesday, March 03, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - April Gold - Monday, March 02, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - June Euro Currency - Friday, February 28, 2020
About the author
Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) is a futures brokerage based in Chicago that specializes in serving Introducing Brokers, institutions, professional traders and individual investors. Originally established in 1923 as Greene and Collins, Rosenthal Collins Group is one of the largest independently owned futures commission merchants (FCMs).
From our extensive experience in the commodity futures industry to our cutting-edge technology to our rock-solid financials, we invite you to see why thousands of clients trust us with their business. Although our headquarters are in Chicago, our global trading presence is evident across North America as well as Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and India.
Learn more at www.rcgdirect.com