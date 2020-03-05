Stocks are pointing lower at the start of the US session; now looking for a third leg of decline on SP500 futures, possibly subwave C of B) that can stop at 2970 do-die area. However, we think that bounce from Feb 28th low is corrective and that sooner or later new sellers will try to send S&P500 back to the lows, but ideally this will happen from around 3182-3280 zone.

Trade Well,

Grega