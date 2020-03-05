The Nemenoff Report. 03/05/2020



Financials: June Bonds are currently 1’0 higher at 173’04, 10 Yr. Notes 0’13 higher at 136’13.0 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’07.5 higher at 123’26.75. Early in the week the fed lowered rates by .50% pushing these treasuries to new highs while yields made historic lows, citing the unknown economic consequences of the coronavirus. The 5 Yr. is now at .69%, the 10 Yr. o.94% and the 30 Yr. 1.60%. Some pundits are speculating on another rate cut at FOMC meeting March 17-18. I have my doubts. That being said, I am changing my bias from friendly to stand aside. Be on the outlook for competitive rate cuts across the globe. Grains: May Corn is currently 3’6 lower at 381’2, Beans 5’0 lower at 902’2 and Wheat 1’6 lower at 517’0. Last week we went long Corn. This week I am willing to take the short-term profit. It appears to me that there is too much risk of the unknown i.e. the “Virus” as to how it will affect export demand. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle worked higher for the week and may have put in a bottom. Support for April LC is 107.00 and resistance 113.00. I am a buyer on breaks. Silver: May Silver is 3 cents higher at 17.28 and down 86 cents since last Thursday as nearly all markets sank in response to global economic slowdown in the form of the Coronavirus. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 64.00 lower at 3050.00. Too volatile to trade! If you still have short biased option positions either take profits or roll into lower strike prices. Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 43 higher at 1.11875, the Yen 42 higher at 0.93650, the Pound 50 higher at 1.2921 and the Dollar Index 32.7 lower at 96.880. We remain long biased the Euro and Pound and short biased the Dollar Index. Regards,

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com