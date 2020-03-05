Fundamentals Becoming More Bullish for Gold



March 5, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are lower, as traders focus on the coronavirus. U.S. jobless claims dipped at the end of February, but there are no indications so far of layoffs tied to the coronavirus, as initial jobless claims are still near 50-year lows. Initial jobless claims fell 3,000 in the week ended February 29 to 216,000 when economists forecasted 215,000 new claims. U.S. worker productivity in the fourth quarter increased less than initially estimated, according to the Labor Department. Nonfarm labor productivity rose at an annual rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of 2019. Economists had forecast a 1.3% advance. Unit labor costs in the fourth quarter rose 0.9%, which was less than the market expectation of up 1.4%. The 9:00 January factory orders report is expected to show a 0.1% decline. While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar fell due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, after slashing them by 50 basis points earlier this week. The Federal Reserve released its Beige Book report yesterday and mentioned the epidemic 48 times, suggesting policymakers were very concerned about the economic effects of the disease. The Australian dollar is lower after Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy told Parliament that it will shave at least 0.5% from its projected gross domestic product report in the first quarter. Australia is highly vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus with over a third of its exports going China. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered an emergency interest-rate cut on Tuesday in response to the widening crisis. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality buying is coming into the interest rate futures market, as traders focus on the coronavirus. The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes fell below 1.0%. Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 5:30 this afternoon, Neel Kashkari at 7:00 and John Williams at 7:45 this evening. The financial futures market is factoring in several additional fed funds rate cuts from the Federal Open Market Committee this year. GOLD FUTURES The fundamentals remain bullish for gold futures. There is the flight to quality influence from the coronavirus and there is the bullish impact from the interest rate influence. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3028.00 Resistance 3120.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 96.820 Resistance 97.480 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11170 Resistance 1.12120 March 20Japanese Yen Support .92840 Resistance .93800 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .74400 Resistance .74770 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6578 Resistance .6645 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 172^0 Resistance 174^20 April 20Gold Support 1632.0 Resistance 1668.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 46.05 Resistance 47.75 May 20 Copper Support 2.5600 Resistance 2.6000 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

