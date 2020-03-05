rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Peloton ($PTON) The Next Leg Up
Thursday, March 05, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave View: Peloton ($PTON) The Next Leg Up

March 2, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

Peloton ($PTON) had a very nice run before topping December 2019, and may be ready for the next leg up. The caveat with analyzing companies that have recently gone public is there is not much history to analyze. However, the structure that Peloton has since hitting the all time lows suggests the next bull run could be in the early stages of development.

Peloton Elliott Wave Overview

Peloton set all time lows on Oct 23/19 at 24.06 and from there developed a bullish sequence. Wave ((1)) topped at 26.50 and ((2)) bottomed at 22.25. From there wave ((3)) topped at 32.01 and (4) bottomed at 27.75. Wave ((5)) of Red I topped at 37.02 on December 2/2019. Peloton then corrected that cycle up in the form a Double Zig Zag where ((W)) bottomed at 25.67 on December 27/19. From there ((X)) topped at 34.60 on Feb 4/20 and ((Y)) of Red II bottomed at 24.52 on February 24/20.

An Equal legs extreme area measured from ((W))-((X)) was not hit unfortunately. Instead buyers came in prior to the extreme area. As long as price action is above the 24.52 lows, the 1h is turning up and dips in 3, 7, and 11 waves should continue to be bought. Should price fall below the recent low of 24.52 then Red II would be seen as extending down and the equal legs blue box should provide an area where buyers can enter.

Peloton

In the near term, Peloton is working on breaking out into a Blue (3) of ((1)). A 161.8% extension target of 35.00 area where a pullback for wave blue (4) should take place before heading to wave blue (5) of ((1)).

Peloton

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in stocks or ETFs. Make sure to have your risk defined before entering into any trades.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
