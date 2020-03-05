Hello traders,

USDCHF is now trading well below the 0.974 bearish level, which is further indication that a higher degree correction has finished and that market is back to bearish mode. We see an impulsive decline in play, where market has successfully completed a wave 3, and is currently unfolding a possible triangle correction in wave 4. Once wave 4 fully develops, a new low may be seen for a wave 5. In case wave 4 is not a triangle, but a deeper correction, then resistance can still be reached at the 0.960, or higher at the 0.965 area.

USDCHF, 4h