Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 221

Just a quick update this afternoon. The new podcast is out. We go over the economic impact of coronavirus, the fed interest rate cut, and why the markets trader higher when Biden started winning on Super Tuesday. We go over out outlook on grains, livestock and energy. Make sure you take a listen to this week’s Turner’s Take Podcast!

Markets we talk about:

Interest Rates – Two year notes are close to all time highs. We are watching for signs of a reversal. Once the coronavirus fears subside we want to get short notes/bonds

Corn – we like buying dips in old crop and selling rallies in new crop.

Wheat – we like selling rallies

Soybeans – we want to buy the breaks. Old crop and new crop are projected to be adequate and any crop issue or increased demand could tighten the balance sheets fast

Livestock – hogs and cattle are at good support levels. We want to start building a small bullish position in livestock

Energy – crude in the mid $40s is a nice play to start getting a little long. Take a look at the July vs Dec crude oil spread.

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free!

