Trading Size & Futures Levels 3.05.2020



Like us on Facebook! www.facebook.com/CannonTrading Get Real Time updates and market alerts on Twitter! I hate sounding like a broken record but be careful out there!! Don't blow your account up ! Control your emotions and stay disciplined. I personally recommend using HARD STOPS, you don't want to get caught in some crazy moves or when the FED lower rates in a surprise move..... Volatility has SPIKED, tremendously. That is a game changer. IMPORTANT -second roundof equity margin increases, this week ES, $7920 --> $8360 NQ, $9350 --> $9900 YM, $6820 --> $7480 RTY, $3960 --> 4125 Sometimes no trade is better than a bad trade. The following are my PERSONAL suggestions on trading during these days: Reduce trading size Be extra picky = no trade is better than a bad trade Choose entry points wisely. Look at longer time frame support and resistance for entry. Take the approach of entering at points where you normally would have placed protective stops. Example, trader x looking to go long the mini SP at 2925.00 with a stop at 2919.00, instead "stretch the price bands" due to volatility and place an entry order to buy at 2919.75 and place a stop a few points below in this hypothetical example ( consider current volatility along with support and resistance levels). Consider using automated stops and limits attached to your entry order as the marketcan move very fast at times. MICROS are a good smaller alternative!! Futures Trading Levels 3-05-2019

