rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

***Market Insights - It's a Rate Cut Party!!
Wednesday, March 04, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Bookmark and Share

A global effort to stave off the downside risks from COVID-19 is upon us! You knew it was coming, stay vigilant out there and manage our ranges.

Today's rundown and how I'm trading the bounce.....

Top Down-

Stocks- were sellers from the top of the range as all of the broader indices are now flashing Bearish trend. Stocks are Bearish within the G/I model

Bonds- upside down of the stocks well be looking for trading opportunities on the long side in Bonds, BUT of course not until the low end of our range (top end of the yield).

Energy- still dont like it. OPEC meeting begins tomorrow perhaps well get an OPEC ramp in Oil to the top of the range to Sell into! 51.18 is the top of our range in Oil. Rumors that Putin and the Russians are looking to coordinate with OPEC on production cuts could give us a bounce into weeks end.

Gold- we pulled the plug early on this trade, but we made money nonetheless. While we knew a surprise rate cut was a possibility, it threw us off guard following the record rally in equities the day prior. Nothing surprised me anymore. Stay vigilant.

US Dollar- the dollar has beat us up, no doubt, and were recognizing that the top in this market may be in. Well be able to manage this better on the next bounce, which may happen as soon as Fridays jobs report. Remember, the rest of the world is also cutting interest rates, and the US Dollar is a TOP LONG position within Econ Scenario 4 Growth/Inflation slowing.

Actionable Ranges:

Market Trend Range Low Range High
SP500 Bearish 2892 3129
Nasdaq 100 Bearish 8365 8922
Russell 2000 Bearish 1462 1536
10yr Yield Bearish 0.87% 1.27%
VIX Bullish 22.1 40.91
Oil Bearish 43.98 50.38
Gold Bullish 1582 1671
USD (Cash) Bullish 96.98 98.73
EUR/USD Bearish 109 112
USD/JPY Neutral 107.48 110.23

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy