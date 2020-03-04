A global effort to stave off the downside risks from COVID-19 is upon us! You knew it was coming, stay vigilant out there and manage our ranges.

Today's rundown and how I'm trading the bounce.....

Top Down-

Stocks- were sellers from the top of the range as all of the broader indices are now flashing Bearish trend. Stocks are Bearish within the G/I model

Bonds- upside down of the stocks well be looking for trading opportunities on the long side in Bonds, BUT of course not until the low end of our range (top end of the yield).

Energy- still dont like it. OPEC meeting begins tomorrow perhaps well get an OPEC ramp in Oil to the top of the range to Sell into! 51.18 is the top of our range in Oil. Rumors that Putin and the Russians are looking to coordinate with OPEC on production cuts could give us a bounce into weeks end.

Gold- we pulled the plug early on this trade, but we made money nonetheless. While we knew a surprise rate cut was a possibility, it threw us off guard following the record rally in equities the day prior. Nothing surprised me anymore. Stay vigilant.

US Dollar- the dollar has beat us up, no doubt, and were recognizing that the top in this market may be in. Well be able to manage this better on the next bounce, which may happen as soon as Fridays jobs report. Remember, the rest of the world is also cutting interest rates, and the US Dollar is a TOP LONG position within Econ Scenario 4 Growth/Inflation slowing.

Actionable Ranges:

Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bearish 2892 3129 Nasdaq 100 Bearish 8365 8922 Russell 2000 Bearish 1462 1536 10yr Yield Bearish 0.87% 1.27% VIX Bullish 22.1 40.91 Oil Bearish 43.98 50.38 Gold Bullish 1582 1671 USD (Cash) Bullish 96.98 98.73 EUR/USD Bearish 109 112 USD/JPY Neutral 107.48 110.23

