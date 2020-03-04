March 4, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are sharply higher. Some analysts cite yesterdays election results, although I think most of the strength can be attributed to lower global interest rates.

The Automatic Data Processing employment change report showed an increase of 183,000 when a gain of 165,000 was expected.

The 8:45 central time U.S. services purchasing managers index is expected to be 49.4 and the 9:00 February Institute for Supply Management nonmanufacturing index is anticipated to be 55.

Prices are higher now and over the past three days stock index futures have performed better than the news would suggest.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar advanced, as U.S. Treasury yields bounced off of record lows.

The euro currency is lower after the euro zone January composite purchasing managers index came in at 51.3 when 51.6 was forecast.

Selling was limited by news that German retail sales in January increased 0.9% on the month, which was in line with forecasts.

The seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade in the euro zone gained 0.6% in January compared to the previous month.

Fourth quarter labor productivity in Canada was down 0.1% when an increase of 0.2% was estimated.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The Feds Beige Book on the economy will be released at 1:00. This book is produced approximately two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee .

James Bullard of the Federal Reserve will speak at 5:30 this afternoon.

Yesterday the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its fed funds rate by 50 basis points in an inter-meeting decision.

Financial futures markets are predicting there is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 75 to 100 basis points at its April 29, 2020 policy meeting.

I am in agreement for the need for the 50 basis point fed funds rate reduction. However, I do not agree with the consensus view that there will be two additional rate cuts of 25 basis point each before the end of the year. My belief is that the U.S. economy will be strong enough to warrant only one more rate cut of 25 basis points and not two.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 2974.00 Resistance 3087.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.030 Resistance 97.630

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11000 Resistance 1.12000

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .92840 Resistance .93740

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .74640 Resistance .75100

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6572 Resistance .6635

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 173^0 Resistance 174^26

April 20Gold

Support 1630.0 Resistance 1660.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 46.68 Resistance 48.88

May 20 Copper

Support 2.5750 Resistance 2.6000

