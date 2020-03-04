Hard Red Wheat Set to Decline Into Seasonal Weakness



Hard Red Wheat broke trendline support near the end of February and has since rallied back to the trendline break. This puts the commodity in great shape to continue to decline into seasonal weakness. To trade this, I'm looking at the Hard Red Wheat (K20-U20) calendar spread. This spread has hypothetically profited in 14 of the last 15 years when sold on 3/4 and bought on 4/1. The average profit to drawdown ratio is very strong at 194% while the average best profit is over 9 times the average worst loss. Today I am selling the Hard Red Wheat (K20-U20) calendar spread at a limit of ($16.50).



Recent articles from this author Hard Red Wheat Set to Decline Into Seasonal Weakness

Sugar - Look Out Below!

Starting a Short Calendar Spread On Corn

Jumping Back On The Short Coffee Band Wagon

Filling Out My Short Soybean Oil Position

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com