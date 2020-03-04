Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite for February 21, entitled, Still Comes Down To Event s. Hope there is something of interest you can find in my ramblings.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 21, 2020

Still Comes Down To Events

A few days ago, the USDA announced their long term projections for corn and soybean prices. The data was prepared from July 2019 through January 2020. Successful Farming posted the following sobering headline regarding the report. USDAS LONG-TERM PROJECTIONS KEEP CORN, SOYBEAN PRICES LOW.: Successful Farming went on to quote the USDA by stating, Throughout the 10-year period, USDA sees the farm price for corn ranging between $3.40 and $3.60 per bushel. For soybeans, a farm price range is projected between $8.45 and $9.05 per bushel.

As a reminder, last growing season was so wet and cold that 15 to 20 million acres were not planted. This season, the odds are high those acres will come back into production. If so and in the absence of weather issues during the growing season, several private research groups are forecasting soybean prices to slip as low as $8 a bushel and corn to $3 or so. In other words, the USDA, even with their bearish outlook for the coming decade may be too optimistic regarding soybean and corn prices come the fall harvest of 2020.

But the USDA and a host of private research groups are not taking into consideration three major events that could alter the outlook for not only corn and soybean prices this year but for years to come. The three major events are the very ones I touched on last week in my column entitled, Events My Dear Readers, Events.

The three events I discussed last week were climate change, coronavirus and the newly signed trade agreement with China. Any one of those events or combination of those events can alter the bearish USDA projections of lower prices for corn, soybeans and a host of other commodities as well.

I am not trying to bad mouth the USDA regarding their long term outlook for any commodity including corn and soybeans. But to be perfectly blunt, there is no way the USDA or any other group can come even close to predicting precisely what will unfold in the years ahead due to those events. Predicting accurately the long term implication of those events is simply not possible by the USDA. Or, anyone else for that matter.

Historically, the weather, or Mother Nature is the wildcard for most ag-markets and in particular grains. But today and moving forward, we are taking climate change and not simply weather issues. The five years leading up to 2020 were the hottest in history. And January, 2020, was the warmest January for the entire globe in 141 years of record keeping. Climate change is an event that will throw a monkey wrench into any USDA forecast.

As for the coronavirus, based on reports this week 760 million people in China are basically on lock -down. Or, quarantine. Plus, the virus is now found or suspected in 29 other countries as well. It is way too soon to argue coronavirus will not further impact trade or demand for food-stuffs anywhere in the world. The USDA is woefully behind the curve on coronavirus as a market moving event.

The trade deal recently signed with China is something not experienced by US grain and livestock producers since the early 1970s to mid 1980s when prices soared to all time record highs due to aggressive buying by the former Soviet Union and crop failures. .The trade deal with China is, in my view, new found demand. China has committed itself to buy $40 billion worth of food-stuffs a year for 2 years. That has never been done before. This week alone, they announced the tariffs placed on 696 US products will be dropped and on March 2, they will embark on a buying program to honor the trade deal.

When China lifted the tariffs on all those US products, the CRB and the Goldman Sachs indexes posted gains as did most all other hard asset markets. Gold prices rose to a new 7 year high with palladium hitting a new all-time historic high. And then the Labor Department announced that producer prices increased by the most in a year in January. Commodities per se bounced impressively this week without...without Chinese buying yet to come.

Of course, one week does not make for a trend. I admit to that totally. But do not think for one moment that the three events I highlighted the past few weeks, coronavirus, climate change and the trade deal with China are fundamentals to aimlessly shrug off. Any of those events can alter the short and long term outlook for the US ag-markets despite the recent downbeat forecast from the USDA, regarding grains.

The fate of most markets and in particular the US ag-markets still comes down to events. Remain alert!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This morning most markets are on the plus. Stocks, bonds, the dollar, precious metals, petroleum and the tropical or soft markets are trading higher. For the first time in what seems an eternity, if you are not long, you are wrong! But before becoming a bull towards any individual market consider why there is so much strength here today.

In my view, the reason for the strength here in the opening days of March is simple. January was the most bearish month for stocks and commodities in history and so was February. The first 2 months of this year have been brutally bearish. Here is early March, with markets of all kinds woefully in need of a rally are finally getting it. Moving forward, however, the jury is out regarding what will be seen for the entire Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. I would enjoy hearing from you. And always remember; there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time is 7:50 a.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.