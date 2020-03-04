WTI Crude oil (CL), Futures market

Wednesday forecast, March 4

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 48.15, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 48.66 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 49.30.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 47.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 46.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 45.30.

Weekly forecast, March 2 - 7

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 45.25 - 46.50, which will be followed by reaching support level 42.40.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 46.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 50.50.

Monthly forecast, March 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 42.40, which will be followed by reaching support level 39.20, 35.35, 26.15.

Correction

An correction may start from support 42.40 to resistance 50.50.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level50.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 63.80.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor