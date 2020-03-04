While we fully expect things in market to normalize in 6 months to a year surviving past the volatility generated by the virus outbreak, past any volatility from the general elections at the end of the year or for that matter action/inaction by the Federal Reserve, the volatilty at the present is tradeable by intraday traders.
Overnight, the equity indices have rocketed higher whether you associate this with a squeeze upto resistance led by money sitting in the sidelines, or to Joe Biden making a comeback in the primaries, it is all perception and what is really occuring in the markets are always technical in nature. For today, we present a trade idea with a chart of the Russell Emini futures [RTY]. If you are a position trader and like to hold positions, trade the equivalent June contracts from the March expiration price levels suggested here. Regardless, we do not see the seller giving up so soon. While the street likes its fill at the appropriate levels usually generating a mirage of reversalswhich makes traders believe that we may have hit a bottom or top, always know that markets follow technical levels. For the Emini S&P, there is a gap fill at 3025, so expect the premarket squeeze to give up some gains at the 9:30 am equities open.
Trade idea
Chart
