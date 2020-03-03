rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Palladium 7 swing Correction In Progress
Tuesday, March 03, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Short term view suggests the rally in Palladium to 2814.25 ended wave (3). The wave (4) decline in Palladium is currently in progress to correct cycle from May 13, 2019 low before the rally resumes. Internal of wave (4) is unfolding as adouble three Elliott Wave structure. Down from Feb 28, 2020 high (2814.25) , wave ((a)) ended at 2610.1 and bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 2740. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 2387.30 which completed wave W of the double three.

Afterwards, the metal ended the rally in wave X at 2576.9. It has resumed lower and broken below wave W at 2387.3 suggesting the next leg lower has started. Down from wave X high at 2576.9, wave (a) ended at 2391 and wave (b) bounce ended at 2465.10. Expect Palladium to extend lower towards 2248 2311 area to end wave ((w)), then it should bounce in wave ((x)) to correct cycle from March 2 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before turning lower again.

The potential target for wave Y of (4) can be measured as 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension of W-X which comes at 2045 2146. This area, if reached, can see buyers for further upside or 3 waves bounce at least. We dont like selling the proposed decline due to the bullish trend in the higher degree.

PA_F (Palladium) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Palladium 4 March



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
