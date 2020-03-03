Soy Complex



Commentary There certainly is a lot to understand today. The market is awaiting some Chinese demand in the near term. This could spark a bit of a rally in the soy. Some long term questions remain. Will the Coronavirus change patterns long enough to cause a significant change in demand? My personal thought is that it has and is doing that. The fear of Coronavirus is not founded in reality, in my opinion, however the fear is here and it is effecting the way people are doing things. This is what needs to be taken seriously. The other aspect of the soy complex that is important is that the SA crops continue to expand. Recent private estimates now stand at Brazil 128 mmt, Argentina 55 mmt. The Argentinian has the additional imposed taxes to contend with, but the world has no shortage of beans. Nor will it for some time. The domestic meal basis would not indicate a need for $315 meal. The oilshare has lost 5% from its high of late. It would seem realistic this could be enough. The crush margins have rebounded as well. This to me is overdone. Given the rate of crush globally, the slowing demand, or more realistic the stagnation, I find a protracted up in any soy arena hard to conceive of. Trade Suggestion(s)

John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John's focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system.

