AUDUSD Risk Remains To The Upside On Correction
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
AUDUSD Risk Remains To The Upside On Correction.
AUDUSD looks to extend further higher as it holds on to its recovery threats. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.6550 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.6500 level and then the 0.6450 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.6400 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.6650 level where a breach will aim at the 0.6700 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.6750 level and then the 0.6800 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside threats in the short term.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.