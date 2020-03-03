The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, March 4, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Wednesday, March 4, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader Presented by PatternTrapper.com The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and StocksFor a detailed explanation go to



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 2997.00 − 2.22 2994.97 3038.75 Neutral Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 25880 − 2.22 25829 26264 Neutral Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8582.50 − 2.37 8572.19 8648.42 Neutral Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1479.60 − 1.41 1486.89 1528.50 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 172-01 + 0.55 170-25 168-17 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 135-24 + 0.47 135-01 133-28 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 97.122 − 0.20 97.640 98.520 Bearish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6598 + 0.98 0.6544 0.6529 Bullish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.2815 + 0.27 1.2807 1.2852 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7477 − 0.15 0.7473 0.7480 Neutral EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1186 + 0.12 1.1110 1.0974 Bullish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9331 + 0.57 0.9273 0.9185 Bullish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0457 0.00 1.0425 1.0329 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 133.775 − 0.94 134.183 134.217 Bearish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 110.100 − 0.05 109.589 110.350 Neutral Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 63.550 + 1.19 62.944 63.250 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 381^2 + 1.53 373^6 371^2 Bullish Wheat - May WK0 527^2 + 0.76 523^6 529^6 Neutral Soybeans - May SK0 903^4 + 0.28 897^2 890^0 Bullish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 310.1 + 0.39 307.2 301.2 Bullish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 29.16 + 0.86 28.95 29.26 Neutral ENERGY Crude Oil - Apr CLJ0 47.18 + 0.92 46.18 47.08 Bullish Heating Oil - Apr HOJ0 1.5330 + 0.28 1.5061 1.5278 Bullish Natural Gas - Apr NGJ0 1.800 + 2.51 1.741 1.740 Bullish METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1644.4 + 3.11 1605.1 1607.5 Bullish Silver - May SIK0 17.188 + 2.68 16.924 17.287 Neutral Copper - May HGK0 2.5730 − 0.85 2.5641 2.5487 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 98.35 − 1.06 97.21 96.07 Bullish Sugar - May SBK0 13.76 − 0.36 13.94 14.36 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2653 − 0.30 2663 2717 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 122.20 + 5.71 115.19 109.80 Bullish Cotton - May CTK0 62.77 − 0.96 62.69 63.32 Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.