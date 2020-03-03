Today we visit the day chart of March WTI Crude Oil futures using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. It is a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha.



When the black line and green histogram go plus its a Buy signal, a sell when they go minus.

The olive lines are an Over Bought / old Nonlinear Time Manifold.

They reflect weakness and strength to come as the black line moves through them.



The bars of the chart have green and red dot`s which Function as flow Trend Indicators volatility Vortex . When both are on one bar its a shift of wave length,.and a sure sign of action to come. Smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler).