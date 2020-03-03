Like us on Facebook!
I hate sounding like a broken record but be careful out there!!
Dont blow your account up ! Control your emotions and stay disciplined.
I personally recommend using HARD STOPS, you don't want to get caught in some crazy moves or when the FED lower rates in a surprise move.....
Volatility has SPIKED, tremendously. That is a game changer.
Here are some recent changes to margins due to volatility:
Metals and Energy Margins
Gold from$5,500 to $6,000
Silver$5,500 to $6,000
Palladium$24,200 to $28,050
Natural Gas (J)$1,500 to $1,300
Interest rate & FX Margins
Euro Future$1,870 to $1,980
Japanese Yen$2,365 to $2,640
10 yr Note$1,265 to $1,403
30 yr Bond$3,080 to $3,245
Equity Index
DJIA Futures$6,050 to $6,820
Nasdaq-100$8,250 to $9,350
Russell 2000$3,520 to $3,960
E-mini S&P$7,260 to $7,920
Nikkei Futures$5,610 to $6,050
The speed and nervousness in which the markets moved these past few days create more risk than opportunity for MOST traders. This is a personal opinion.
Sometimes no trade is better than a bad trade.
Control.
MICROS are a good smaller alternative!!
