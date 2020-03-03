Have Cattle Prices Bottomed ?



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 110 points at 111.25 as prices have now rallied about 400 points from last Friday's low while experiencing tremendous volatility. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points today helping support many commodity sectors including cattle today as prices gapped higher on the daily chart. I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop now stands at 120.80, however the stop will be reduced tremendously in the coming days ahead therefor lowering the monetary risk. For the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break the 107.47 level as I still remain bearish as the Coronavirus situation has not clarified at all over the last several days as I still believe that demand will continue to weaken. Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend remains to the downside as I still think prices could test the 100 level in the coming days ahead. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.