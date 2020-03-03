Oat Prices Hit A 9 Month Low



Oat Futures---Oat futures in the May contract has now traded lower 8 out of the last 9 sessions down another $0.02 at 2.63 a bushel as prices continue to hover right near a 9 month low. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points this afternoon helping support many commodity sectors, but had very little impact on oat prices as that just tells you how bearish this commodity is at the present time. I have been recommending a short position originally in the March contract at the 2.97 level and if you took that trade the stop loss has now been lowered to 3.03 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will start to improve in tomorrow as the monetary risk be reduced. Once the chart structure starts to improve I will be looking at adding more contracts to the downside as I think there's a realistic chance prices could go as low as 2.40 in the coming days ahead so stay short as this trend is getting stronger on a daily basis. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: LOW

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.