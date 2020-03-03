We're well past the growth cycle peak, that's what's going on! We knew the prospect of a surprise cut was on the table, but following yesterday's historic rally in equities, still it caught many by surprise. Historically, when the Fed gets to the 4th interest rate cut (we cut 3 times in 2019), well past peak and very late in the growth cycle - it typically signals to investors that something is severley wrong.
Gold is rocking, yields are crashing, Dollars are being devalued aka the consumer's (you and I) purchasing power - and this is likely just the beginning. Extraordinary times we're living in. Make sure you're positioned for it!
Sign up for 1 month trial below market insights and trade signals trial below!
This is where you should've been since Q4 2018.Bullish
|Gold
|GC
|Jan 8 2019
|Commodity Futures
|Utilities
|XLU
|July 5 2018
|Equities
|2yr Notes
|ZT
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|10yr Notes
|ZN
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|30yr Bonds
|ZB
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|Russell 2000
|RTY
|Feb 5 2019
|Equity Futures
|Financials
|XLF
|July 5 2018
|Domestic Equities
|Interest Rates
|N/A
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.