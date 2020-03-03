We're well past the growth cycle peak, that's what's going on! We knew the prospect of a surprise cut was on the table, but following yesterday's historic rally in equities, still it caught many by surprise. Historically, when the Fed gets to the 4th interest rate cut (we cut 3 times in 2019), well past peak and very late in the growth cycle - it typically signals to investors that something is severley wrong.

Gold is rocking, yields are crashing, Dollars are being devalued aka the consumer's (you and I) purchasing power - and this is likely just the beginning. Extraordinary times we're living in. Make sure you're positioned for it!

This is where you should've been since Q4 2018.

Bullish

Gold GC Jan 8 2019 Commodity Futures Utilities XLU July 5 2018 Equities 2yr Notes ZT July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 10yr Notes ZN July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 30yr Bonds ZB July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures

Bearish

Russell 2000 RTY Feb 5 2019 Equity Futures Financials XLF July 5 2018 Domestic Equities Interest Rates N/A July 5 2018 Fixed Income