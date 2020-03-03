Below is a daily December natural gas chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .0082. Saturn is support at 2.399. Neptune crosses at 2.854 and is resistance. Uranus crosses at 3.254 and is resistance. The lower Jupiter crosses at 2.313 and is target. 2.318 is the low posted 2/28/20. target has been tested. This was a Jupiter to Jupiter sell off. These sell offs can lead to rallies back to Uranus which crosses at 3.254.

Below is a daily July natural gas chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .0032. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 3/19/19 high of 2.99 at a ratio of .0032 per day, July natural gas has a time and price meet due 3/13/20 with a target price of 1.838. Support is at the target price of 1.838 and resistance is at the division point in price of 1.982. The first division point past expiration is on 4/27/20. These division points in time can sometimes mark changes in trend.

The following link is to a short video of December and July natural gas charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

