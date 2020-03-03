March 3, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Yesterday, S&P 500and NASDAQ futures registered their best one-day performance since 2018 and Dow futures had their best gain since 2009.

Stock index futures were lower in the overnight trade after a statement from the G-7 said it is committed to fighting the economic effects of the coronavirus, but without proposing concrete steps.

The G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors pledged to use all appropriate policy tools to safeguard the global economy from the damaging effects of the coronavirus.

Prices are higher now and over the past two days stock index futures have performed better than the news would suggest.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro currency is higher after yesterday evening European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank is ready to take steps to safeguard the economy.

The euro zone January unemployment rate was 7.4%, which was as expected.

The Canadian dollar is lower, as traders anticipate the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at tomorrows policy meeting.

Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its key interest rate to 50 basis points, as the China slowdown continues.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Flight to quality longs are being liquidated in light of higher stock index futures.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Loretta Mester at 1:50 and Charles Evans at 5:50.

Financial futures markets are predicting there is virtually a 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 50 basis at its March 17-18, 2020 policy meeting.

I am in agreement with the consensus view that the FOMC will lower interest rates by 50 basis points at the upcoming policy meeting. However, I do not agree with the consensus that there will be two additional rate cuts of 25 basis point each before the end of the year. My belief is that the U.S. economy will be strong enough to warrant only one more rate cut of 25 basis points and not two.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3040.00 Resistance 3102.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.250 Resistance 97.690

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11000 Resistance 1.11770

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .92140 Resistance .93060

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .74640 Resistance .75140

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6504 Resistance .6588

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 170^0 Resistance 171^26

April 20Gold

Support 1583.0 Resistance 1612.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 47.03 Resistance 48.88

May 20 Copper

Support 2.5600 Resistance 2.6250

