By Dennis Smith

Tuesday March 3, 2020

LEAN HOGS:

Cash is called steady. The sideways action continues in the face of good demand despite uncertain economic conditions and overproduction. This weeks harvest is once again projected to come in 5% higher than last year and record large. If numbers dont drop off a meaningful upward move in hogs will never materialize. Too bad because exports and demand in general have never been better. The industry decision to grossly over produce will eventually force many out of business. Summer hogs are so cheap along with some of the product. Bellies reside at record lows. Last year at this time prices exploded off the ASF story. On a move higher into next week we have no choice but to begin hedging. Look for another attempt at a rally today. Chinese businesses can now apply for tariff waivers meaning starting next week U.S. pork should be available dramatically cheaper with U.S. pork by far the cheapest pork in the entire world. A surge in the carcass is the bullish signal were waiting on.

LIVE CATTLE:

It was an impressive display of buying yesterday in LC with the market touching limit up after the 1:00 settlement was posted. Volume was 88,800 with open interest edging upward by about 700 cars. The huge plunge in prices last week occurred on huge volume but very small net changes in open interest. A change of ownership occurred no doubt with commercial traders assuming new longs as the funds liquidated losing positions in panic type selling. This market may be capable of surging higher and filling the gap from last week which would take the April all the way toward 11700. If this occurs, well be actively buying puts to provide a measure of downside protection for our hedge clients. Long term were confident that LC prices can/will rebound as production drops off in the second half of the year. The plunge in LC futures has matched that of the 911 event. Most are now predicting recession and as hedgers we have to protect against this possibility. As for todays action.look for the rally to continue.

